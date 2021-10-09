Nominate Distinguished Chickasaws for Hall of Fame honor

Nominations are now being accepted for the Chickasaw Hall of Fame. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. Chickasaw citizens inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame are leaders, artists and cultural ambassadors who leave a lasting mark through their lifelong service to the Chickasaw people and betterment of the tribe and community.
Induction into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed on Chickasaw citizens, awarded to those whose contributions have been of great importance.
Nominees may be Chickasaw citizens who are either living or deceased, but no current Chickasaw Nation employees or elected officials of the tribal government currently serving a term of office are eligible. Inductees must be enrolled citizens of the Chickasaw Nation. Nominations may be submitted by anyone.
New inductees are honored with a plaque in the Chickasaw Nation Aaholiitobli’ Honor Garden, a beautiful and serene monument dedicated to Chickasaw Hall of Fame members.
Located on the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus in Sulphur, the honor garden is an original design inspired by the four directions and incorporating spiral symbols indicative of traditional Chickasaw culture.
Hall of fame nomination forms are available at HOF.Chickasaw.net/Nominations.
For more information, contact Brielle Helm at Brielle.Helm@Chickasaw.net, LaDawn Webb at LaDawn.Webb@Chickasaw.net or call (580) 436-2603.
