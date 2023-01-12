District Attorney for District 22 Erik Johnson said he will not file any criminal charges against a man who shot and killed another man New Year’s Eve in Ada as it appears it was a case of self-defense.
Jassmone Samuelle Ashton, 35 of Ada shot and killed 37-year-old Denavarie Quintel Brooks, also of Ada at a local business.
Johnson indicated he believes it was a matter of self-defense and made his determination after spending the past 10 days reviewing all the evidence available, which included watching video footage of the shooting dozens of times.
“I don’t make these decisions in a vacuum,” Johnson said, “ultimately, this is my decision, no one else’s. No one else has this responsibility to make this decision. (However), I have very talented and experienced investigators in my office, I have the benefit of having a professional police department assist me in making this determination, and I’ve got experienced prosecutors who also reviewed all this evidence, and we all came to the same conclusion. So, it was my call and my call alone, but I believe it was the right call.”
The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Sunset Market/Valero convenience store located at 1000 Arlington St. Store security footage shows Brooks approached, and then was shot by, Ashton.
Ashton told authorities that he had had issues with Brooks since 2020, and had previously filed for a restraining order against him.
Video of the shooting obtained by The Ada News shows Ashton sitting in a car next to a gas pump, with a fuel hose and nozzle inserted into the car’s gas tank filler tube.
Brooks -- driving a red pickup -- drives around the vehicle in which Ashton was sitting and parks on the other side of the pump. Ashton then gets out of the vehicle and returns the gas nozzle to the pump while Brooks then exits the pickup and approaches Ashton.
Ashton then leans into his car, retrieves a gun and begins firing at Brooks who was within a few feet of Ashton by that time.
Brooks then runs around to the other side of the car and begins walking backwards away from the car while holding his arms out. Just as he was backing out of the view of the store’s security camera, it appears that Brooks stumbles and falls to the ground.
EMS arrived and rendered aid to Brooks, but he was later pronounced dead.
Johnson said before he can file a charge, he must do an analysis and make a determination based on two factors; does he have a reasonable belief that the defendant is guilty, and does he have a reasonable belief that he can prove that beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury of Ashton’s peers.
“And this case failed on both of those questions,” Johnson said.
Johnson indicated part of the investigation included analyzing past interactions between Brooks and other people, including Ashton.
“We conducted a number of field interviews of individuals that had previously been involved in altercations with Mr. Brooks dating back to early 2022,” Johnson said, “and this had apparently been a repeated practice that the decedent had of having altercations with neighbors in the neighborhood (in which he lived). And these negative interactions between him and Jassmone Ashton, (Ashton) actually filed for a protective order against him at one point.
“He had a documented history of having aggressive confrontations with Jassmone Ashton. And, on the night in question, on Dec. 31, Ashton was going out of town ... I believe he was going to a New Year’s Eve festivity, and had no intentions and had no intentions of having any interactions with Mr. Brooks.”
Johnson said video footage shows Brooks drove past the gas station, then turned around and pulled into the parking lot.
“... He pulled into the parking lot fairly quickly, immediately exited the driver’s side of his vehicle, and aggressively came around the gas pumps. At the point that the red truck passes in front of (Ashton’s vehicle, Ashton recognizes him, I believe, and immediately exits his vehicle to get the gas handle out of his vehicle so that he could leave. And, before he could really do anything, Mr. Brooks was upon him, and the open car door prevented him from retreating any further. And, at that point, he had no choice but to use force. And Oklahoma law allows him to use force including deadly force to protect himself, if he has a reasonable belief that he is in immanent peril.”
Johnson cautioned that even though it appeared Ashton had no way to flee, according to Oklahoma’s stand your ground laws, a person who feels threatened is not required to retreat before using force.
Ashton was held in the Pontotoc County Justice Center while the investigation was ongoing, but was released Tuesday, Johnson said.
