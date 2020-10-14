No. 1 Canute clips Byng in semis

OKLAHOMA CITY — Canute eight-hole hitter Dru Steffes hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning and that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win over Byng in a Class A State Tournament semifinal showdown Friday at Dolese Park.
The top-ranked Trojans went on to win the Class A State title with a 1-0 win over second-ranked Ft. Cobb-Broxton and ended the season with a 31-2 record.
No. 5 Byng saw its season come to a close at 19-8.
Canute pitcher Keenan Smith kept the dangerous Byng offense in check throughout the contest. He struck out seven, walked one, hit two batters and allowed just three hits and two earned runs in the complete-game effort.
Dillon Palmer was solid in defeat for Byng. He struck out five, walked four and allowed just four hits and two earned runs in six innings of work.
Canute got the first break of the game in the bottom of the second.
After Palmer had struck out the first two batters he faced, he also K’d Kyron Whinery but the CHS hitter safely reached first after a passed ball.
Back-to-back walks loaded the bases before Whinery rushed home on another passed ball to put the Trojans on top 1-0.
Seth Brecheen tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning when he launched the first pitch he saw over the right field fence for a solo home run.
The Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth frame.
Caden Azlin led off with a double and moved to second on a Trae Lowe sacrifice bunt. Then, with two outs, Carson Capps he a clutch RBI double to left-center field that plated Azlin and gave Byng its only lead of the game.
It didn’t take long for the Trojans to knot the score again. Colt Randall belted a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 2-2 and set up Steffes’ late heroics.
