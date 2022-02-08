A nine-year-old male sledder was injured Friday when he was struck by a passing 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Gayle A. Couch, 64, of Francis.
Couch’s vehicle was traveling southbound on New Bethel Boulevard in Byng when it struck the pedestrian on a sled in the roadway.
The Stonewall youth was transported by Mercy EMS to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, and later transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report listed the cause of the incident as a pedestrian in the roadway.
Couch was not injured.
The collision occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Friday.
The accident was investigated by Trooper Keith Teel of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop F, assisted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Lighthorse Police Department, Mercy EMS and Byng Fire Department.
