OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversial law requiring voters to make copies to cast a ballot is a de facto poll tax, critics said Friday.
“A poll tax isn’t something that has to be a big cost, but any financial hurdle that is going to get in the way of you voting to us amounts to a poll tax,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
Virgin said there’s nothing that prohibits businesses from charging absentee voters to make a copy of the identification that is now required to cast a ballot.
Senate Bill 210, which Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt quickly signed into law Thursday afternoon, requires voters to attach a photocopy of a form of identification to their absentee ballot affidavit. That is if they choose not to have the affidavit notarized with the signature witnessed by two people.
“When you logically walk through it, people don’t have copy machines at their homes,” she said. “So they’re going to have to go someplace to get a copy. I don’t know of any place that provides free copies.”
Virgin said the law is “subject to being challenged in court and overturned.”
The measure cropped up less than 48 hours after Oklahoma’s highest court ruled against the state. Oklahoma Supreme Court justices overturned the absentee ballot notary requirement because of concerns it could pose a significant barrier for voters during the pandemic. The court ruled that voters could self-notarize under penalty of perjury.
The court ruling was supposed to help Oklahomans vote safely from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. But Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of the law, said they feared omitting the notary requirement for the first time in 18 years would lead to voter fraud.
Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Gov. Stitt, said Friday that Oklahomans approved requiring voters to show identification by a 3-to-1 margin, and the Oklahoma Supreme Court has upheld that law.
“Requiring Oklahomans to submit a copy of their identification with their absentee ballot balances concerns about vulnerable populations voting during a pandemic while ensuring all ballots, both in-person and mailed in, have the same protections from fraud or interference,” he said.
A spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who authored the measure, referred comment to state Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
A spokesman for President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, pointed to comments he made after the measure he authored passed Thursday.
Treat said Oklahomans need to have confidence in a secure election process that’s free of fraud.
“This measure upholds the integrity of our absentee ballot process while also making it easier to vote absentee during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all in an attempt to protect the health and safety of voters and election workers,” Treat said. “Through the ballot box and in our Constitution, Oklahomans have made it abundantly clear they want our elections free from fraud and interference. The Legislature has followed through and enacted measures to uphold and protect our election process.”
Treat said it was a good solution that addresses concerns raised about voting during a pandemic, while also maintaining the integrity of the absentee ballot process.
“A lot of people don’t think about it because it’s a small amount of money, but on principle not a penny should be spent to vote if you really want to,” said state Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City.
Bennett said supporters admitted that people will have to pay a few cents for copies along with a stamp to mail the ballot back, but they argued that Oklahomans should be able to afford the nominal expense.
“It should not matter how much money because any amount of money — a single penny spent to get your ballot into the metaphorical ballot box — is a poll tax, and I don’t think that’s constitutional,” he said.
Bennett said he conducted an unscientific poll of Twitter and about 63% of respondents said they don’t have a scanner or printer at home.
Many public libraries also remain closed during the pandemic, he said.
“This is really muddying the waters for voters who are just trying to figure out how to vote in June,” he said.
Jan Largent, president of the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma, was part of a 22-member coalition that successfully challenged the notary requirement.
Largent, of Stillwater, said the coalition is still weighing its options going forward.
“We are supposed to be able to vote without any cost occurring,” she said. “I guess you could say that (is a poll tax). It is a really strong statement, but there is a cost involved for voting in this next election and the other elections we’re going to be having in 2020.”
She said a copy doesn’t cost a lot of money, but for Oklahomans that don’t have a printer at home, they’ll have to pay for it somewhere.
Largent said she’s concerned the measure may suppress voter turnout in June.
“They have really put a damper on voting,” she said. “The more voters we have the more competitive the races are. We don’t really like our legislators to get too comfortable in their jobs.
Largent said she was struck by how fast lawmakers pushed the measure through.
“They never act that quickly when it comes to other issues,” she said. “It hasn’t been a good week for democracy in Oklahoma.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
