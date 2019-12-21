New State Parks and Outdoor Guide available

OKLAHOMA CITY — From the sweeping vistas of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to the tunneling caverns of Alabaster Caverns State Park, the Oklahoma outdoors holds boundless opportunities for adventure.
The 2020 Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide contains more than 200 pages of vacation-planning ideas to help travelers enjoy all the Oklahoma outdoors has to offer. The guide, which is produced by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, is now available for order free of charge at TravelOK.com/Brochures.
“The Oklahoma outdoors provides so many one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state’s secretary of tourism and branding. “Visitors can snag a paddlefish at Grand Lake, hike to the top of Black Mesa or play a round of golf at Beavers Bend’s Cedar Creek Golf Course. We want travelers to read this guide and find out all they can do in Oklahoma, and we want Oklahomans to read it and be reminded of all the incredible adventures they can have without leaving our great state’s borders.”
This year’s guide is styled like a vintage field guide with colorful, watercolor-style illustrations of flora and fauna found throughout the state. The cover features the state wildflower, the vividly colored Gaillardia pulchella, which is commonly known as the Indian blanket.
Inside the guide, readers will find stunning photos of Oklahoma’s most beautiful places along with information on each of the Oklahoma state parks and other popular outdoor destinations. There are also directories of outdoor activities, RV and tent camping locations, and cabins and lodges around the state.
Those who wish to order or download a digital copy of the 2020 Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide can visit TravelOK.com/Brochures. Travelers can also call 1-800-652-6552 to order the guide or pick up a copy at an Oklahoma tourism information center, an Oklahoma state park or at one of many tourism attractions and accommodations around the state.
The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department produces a wide range of guides to help travelers with their Oklahoma vacation planning. The 2020 Oklahoma Travel Guide, the Discover Oklahoma Destination Dining Guide, the Oklahoma Route 66 Guide and the Oklahoma Fishing Trail brochure are just a few of the OTRD guides available for order on TravelOK.com. More than 80 free guides and brochures from tourism businesses around the state are also available, along with Oklahoma Agritourism publications and the official Oklahoma State Map.
How to get a guide
* Visit TravelOK.com/Brochures.
* Call 1-800-652-6552 and press 1.
* Visit a tourism information center.
* Visit an Oklahoma state park office.
