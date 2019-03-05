New report cards show mixed results for Ada schools

Ada schools received a mix of Bs, Cs and Ds on their new state issued report cards, the first since 2016.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education recently released the new report cards, which are designed to give parents a snapshot of how their local schools are performing. The system, which was revamped between 2016 and now, uses a variety of indicators to measure school performance.
Elementary and junior high schools are graded in up to four categories: Academic achievement, English language proficiency, academic growth and chronic absenteeism. High schools are graded in those categories, plus graduation rates and opportunities for education after high school.
Here’s how Ada schools fared on this year’s report cards:
• Ada Early Childhood Center received a B for the chronic absenteeism category. The school did not receive grades in the other categories or an overall grade because students don’t take state-mandated exams until the third grade.
• Hayes Grade Center received a B for English language proficiency and an A for chronic absenteeism. The school did not receive grades in the other categories or an overall grade because students don’t take state-mandated tests until third grade.
• Washington Grade Center received Ds for academic achievement and academic growth, an F for English language proficiency and a C for chronic absenteeism. Overall grade: D.
• Willard Grade Center received Cs for academic achievement, academic growth and chronic absenteeism. The school did not receive a grade for English language proficiency but received an overall grade of C.
• Ada Junior High School received Cs for academic achievement and chronic absenteeism and a D for academic growth. The school did not receive a grade for English language proficiency and had an overall C grade.
• Ada High School received a B for academic achievement, a C for graduation rates, a D for English language proficiency, an A for chronic absenteeism and a C for post-secondary opportunities. Overall, the school received a B.
The low grades for English language proficiency at Washington and Ada High were surprising, Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said Monday.
“We should do better,” he said. “It was not as good as I wanted to see it.
“But once again, we’re talking about different sites — it’s different at some sites than it was at others. We need to find out what’s working at some of these sites and carry that forward to others.
We’re working very hard at it.”
Anderson said some schools did not receive a grade for English language proficiency because they did not have enough English learners to be calculated.
Making improvements
The school district is taking certain steps to improve schools’ performance, Anderson said. He noted that most of those strategies. which were driven by the district’s strategic plan and various needs assessments were implemented before the report cards were released.
Those steps include:
• Examining all opportunities for improving programs and instruction for English learners.
• Providing high-quality subject area/grade level professional development for teachers.
• Providing subject area/grade level test preparation programs.
• Developing professional learning communities across the district to promote collaboration among teachers.
• Continuing to build post-secondary opportunities for students.
Grading school performance
The state Department of Education used to release A-F report cards for public schools every year, but critics said the old report cards relied too heavily on results from state-mandated tests and failed to offer an accurate picture of how schools were doing.
The DOE stopped issuing the old report cards after 2016 because the agency was revamping its system for measuring school performance. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister convened a 95-person task force to develop the new system.
The new system replaced one-page report cards that focused on a single letter grade with a dashboard format that offers a more detailed picture of school performance, according to the DOE. The new report cards were released late last week.
“The new system incorporates significantly more contextual information than its predecessor,” State Superintendent Hofmeister said in a news release. “The Oklahoma School Report Cards provide valid, reliable, meaningful and actionable data that schools and communities can use to improve outcomes for kids.”
Ada Superintendent Anderson said the new system is better than the old one because it tracks student growth as well as proficiency, among other improvements. But he said both systems rely too heavily on letter grades as a measure of school performance.
“I don’t think you’ll talk to a school administrator anywhere that’s afraid of accountability,” Anderson said. “We just want to be treated fairly and fairly represented.
“And I’m going to say it again, that a letter grade will never fairly represent what goes on in a school.”
