Fifteen years ago Cliff Underwood and his business partner Larry Yockey set out to make Ada Nissan the kind of dealership they could be proud to call their own. Today, in addition to Ada Nissan, they own another dealership in Lawton, and the pair just acquired a third — Ada Dodge.
By virtually any measure, Underwood and Yockey can confidently call their endeavor a success. Ada Nissan has a hard-earned reputation for fairness, a strong, customer-driven approach to business and a nearly unparalleled reputation for community involvement.
The Ada News recently sat down with Cliff Underwood to discuss what’s in store for Ada Dodge, now Hilltop Dodge. Here is what Underwood had to say about the new dealership, his approach to business and he and Yockey’s perspective on community involvement, edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: What prompted you to buy Ada Dodge, when you already have such a popular and successful dealership in Ada?
A: “Four years ago we bought another dealership in Lawton. It’s another Nissan dealership, and we love it — we love Nissan, we love all that. But, we’ve got people (here in Ada) that were ready for (an) opportunity … so the logical growth pattern for us was another dealership in this market.
“It’s where we live. It’s our home. It’s where our kids go to school — it’s a thriving market for jobs. So, we wanted to have another opportunity in the same community that we’re in, because we feel like, if we take some of the same practices that we’ve always done — (creating) a great place to work so our employees stay for a long time, employees that have been somewhere for a long time and have experience taking care of our customers and understanding (our) products and processes. We want to do the same thing here (at Hilltop Dodge).”
Q: Why ‘Hilltop Dodge’? Is there some hidden meaning to the name?
A: “We sat for days trying to come up with a name. We chose some spots (for a new dealership), and (with) two of the spots, the name is completely fitting. Once we’re able to move forward with construction and purchasing the property it’ll be really descriptive of what it is.
“There’s part of me that wishes we would’ve had one of our names on the dealership, but neither one of us are that type of person. Larry and I don’t do all the work. The guys who work here do all the work, so it’s kind of selfish to have your name on it. That’s just kind of our philosophy.”
Q: Why this dealership? Why buy Ada Dodge, specifically?
A: “It’s a great product. There’s a lot that’s offered with this lineup, with Ram and Jeep, that we don’t have at Nissan. Bigger, heavier trucks and more commercial-type vehicles. It opens us up to a market that we’ve never been open to. We’re super excited about this product in particular.”
Q: What are your plans for Hilltop Dodge? How will you develop the same reputation here that you’ve built at Ada Nissan?
A: “Our focus (will be) the experience for the customer. That’s number one, whether someone buys a car from us or not, or whether they bring their car in to get an estimate to work on it, we want them to enjoy the experience that they had. If they came in and they shopped around for a car, we want it to be an easy place to shop. That’s one thing we’ve always prided ourselves about at Ada Nissan, it’s an easy place to shop for a car. If you decide you want to go with something different, it’s an easy conversation to have with us. We’re just glad to be given an opportunity, and we will treat customers in such a way that, hey — if two, three, four, five years roll around, you’ll give us another one. That’s the type of environment that we’re going to create.”
Q: Ada Nissan has a well-earned reputation for being committed to and involved in the community — schools, community events, non-profit organizations, you’ve sponsored or donated to them all at one time or another. What drives that level of involvement?
A: “It’s an investment. You know, there’s advertising, you can go make a TV commercial, you can put an ad in the paper or you can do some internet advertising. Then, there’s community involvement. To us, that’s the biggest chunk of our advertising dollar, because it’s an investment in ourselves, but it’s also an investment in the community.
“I think the biggest thing that causes us to think that way is — you know, I’ve got two kids. Both of them go to Byng. Chase has a daughter and triplets, so that’s four (kids) and they’re in the Ada school system. We’ve got 33 employees that all live and work in Ada and they’ve all got children that are attending, so… our kids are involved in things. They’re involved in fundraising. They’re involved in programs that may not have the funding that they used to. For a town like Ada to be able to offer to the kids all of the activities and things, it takes funds. Most of them are funded this way. They’re funded by people who will sponsor and help, participate — a lot of the guys who work for us have worked for us for 10 to 15 years. They were young guys when we first met. They were local people going to Ada High School and Ada Junior High and Ada grade schools and they became who they are because of the programs and things that they were able to do. So, knowing that the kids (here in the Ada-area) are going to be our customers one day, they’re going to be our employees one day, they’re going to be some people’s boss someday — you have to invest. You’ve go to invest in those kinds of programs.”
