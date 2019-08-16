New law to give life-saving information with breast cancer screenings

Friends, family and supporters joined Sen. Adam Pugh, Rep. Lewis Moore and Gov. Kevin Stitt for the ceremonial signing of Nancy’s Law, aimed at better informing women with dense breast tissue of crucial follow-up options for breast cancer screenings. From the left are Reagan Simpson, Oscar Quiroga, Carmen Quiroga, Nick Berry, Betsy Berry, Dr. Diana Lee, Connie Rocha, Johnny Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald, Melissa Fitzgerald, Ellie Fitzgerald, John Simpson, Jim Baker, Elyzabeth Simpson, Sandra Baker, Rep. Lewis Moore and Sen. Adam Pugh with Gov. Kevin Stitt, seated.