A new Oklahoma law is designed to level the playing field for rural pharmacies, which could help people manage their prescription drug costs.
Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed into law the Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act, which requires pharmacy benefit managers to offer the same contract to any pharmacy willing to accept the manager’s terms. The measure, known as House Bill 2632, also bars health insurance carriers or pharmacy benefits managers from restricting consumers’ choice of in-network pharmacies.
A pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, handles the prescription drug benefit part of an employer’s health insurance plan. The PBM processes and pays for prescription drug claims and assists employers with managing the benefit.
The goal of HB 2632 is to shed more light on how pharmacy benefit managers work. which could ultimately affect the cost of prescription drugs, state Sen. Greg McCortney said in a July 22 interview.
“If we want to change the trend of drug pricing, we need to regulate — and more than anything, understand — what it is that pharmacy benefit managers are doing,” he said.
McCortney said Oklahomans have always been free to choose their pharmacy, but many insurance plans will offer incentives — such as a lower copayment — to steer people to certain pharmacies. He said in the past, pharmacy benefit managers would offer a contract to one pharmacy but not another.
But that will change when House Bill 2632 takes effect in November, McCortney sad.
“So now, whatever contract they offer to pharmacy A, if pharmacy B is wiling to take that contract — and some of them may not — they’ve at least got to have the option to compete,” he said.
But opponents of HB 632 say that regulating PBMs will lead to higher prescription drug costs.
“House Bill 2632 was supposed to be a compromise that would keep prescription prices low for employees and allow employers to manage health care costs,” State Chamber of Oklahoma President and CEO Fred Morgan said in a May 21 statement. “Unfortunately, what was signed into law today fails on both sides.”
The State Chamber also opposed an earlier version of the bill that McCortney had introduced, known as Senate Bill 841. That measure also reached Stitt’s desk, but the governor vetoed it in early May, saying that similar bills had been struck down in other states.
Rep. John Echols, R-Oklahoma City, was the chief author of HB 2632, which is a revised version of the earlier bill. McCortney introduced HB 2632 in the Senate.
Gag clause
Another provision of HB 2632 says that contracts between pharmacies and PBMs cannot contain “gag clauses,” which prevent pharmacists from discussing less expensive medications with their customers.
McCortney said eliminating gag clauses will be make it possible for Oklahomans to consult their pharmacist about ways to hold down the cost of their prescription drugs.
“If the drug you’ve been on for the past five years has gone generic, but you’re going to a mail-order pharmacy, you might not know that until the next time you go see your doctor,” he said. “But if you walk into your pharmacy, your local pharmacist is going to go, ‘Hey, why don’t I call your doctor and see if they want to switch you to the generic, which could save you $50?’
“And so I think there’s a cost savings, and I think there’s definitely a health benefit.”
