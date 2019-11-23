Ada’s new, long-awaited Irving Community Center is set to open to the public Monday.
The city of Ada will host an Irving Community Center open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the new facility, 530 W. Fifth St. Hot dogs and chips will be served at the event, during which the facility will be open to the public to allow area residents to get a first-hand look at the new center.
Beginning Tuesday, lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for patrons 55 years and older. Meals will be $3 per day. City officials say they have plans in place to help patrons who have a financial need.
Meal reservations will be required by 10 a.m. the day before. To place a reservation, call 580-436-8101, press menu option one and leave a voicemail message including your name, phone number and the date of your reservation.
Free services offered to patrons 55 and above
• Full-service library with large print and audio books.
• Fitness room with treadmills, a recumbent bicycle, anergometer and weights.
• Nurse’s station for weigh-ins, blood pressure checks and glucose monitoring.
• Art room will include pottery classes, weekly art classes, coloring club, and canvas and cupcake events.
• Sewing and quilting room with three sewing machines.
• Salon and Pontotoc Technology Center styling services available weekly, and cosmetology available monthly.
• Multipurpose room has a pool table, shuffle board, card and domino tables.
• Outside patio provides a place to relax by the outdoor fireplace or enjoy a game of cornhole, horseshoes, croquet, Connect Four and Jenga.
Assistant City Manager Angie Dean said city officials, including new Irving Community Center Director Janna Davis, traveled to similarly sized facilities across the state to see how they operate their facilities. Officials said they took some of those ideas and incorporated them into their plans for Irving Community Center.
To provide the services offered, the city has developed partnerships with Mercy Foundation, Mercy Food Services, Mercy Outpatient Care, the Mercy diabetes coordinator, Pontotoc Technology Center’s Cosmetology and Health programs, the state’s Tobacco Settlement and Endowment Trust, Oklahoma State University’s Pontotoc County Cooperative Extension, Boy Scouts of America, the Ada Public Library, Area student government and leadership clubs and organizations, The Chickasaw Nation, Ada Area Regional United Way, local banks, home health care agencies and supermarkets.
Davis said the city plans to forge additional partnerships with area organizations, all designed to provide quality services at no charge to patrons age 55 or older.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
