New Hope Lighthouse, 700 W. Smith in Stratford, will host a chili cook-off and cake and pie auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the church.
If you plan to enter your chili in the contest, we need your entry at the church by 4:30 p.m. along with a $5 entry fee. The winner will receive all entry fees.
Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and consists of chili, beans, cornbread, dessert and a drink for $5 (13-Adult), $3 (5-12). Children under 5 eat for free. Please join us for good food and fellowship. For more information, call 580-759-8878.
