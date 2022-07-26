New Hope Lighthouse introduces new Associate/Youth Pastor

Pastors Richard and Connie Atzbach of New Hope Lighthouse, 700 W Smith, Stratford want to introduce their new Associate/Youth Pastor, Daniel Shinault and his wife, Brytanie.
They have two children and live NE of Stratford. They have ministered to the Youth for 6 years at Life Community Church and 6 years at ABBA’s House Worship Center as Assistant and Youth Pastor. They also own D & B Metal in Seminole.
The first Youth Class will be Wednesday August 3 at 7:00 pm for grades 7-12. We welcome you to come meet this couple. If you have any questions, please call Daniel at 580-320-3472 or Pastor Richard at 580-759-8878.
