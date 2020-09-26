Ada’s newest place of worship, H2O Church, is open – almost – after 18 months of construction on East 32nd Street on Ada’s south side.
“We’re in ‘preview weekends’ right now,” Zac Christian, Lead Pastor at H2O Church, said Friday. “We are meeting on Sundays. We’ve got some finish pieces to complete. Our launch, our grand opening, weekend will be Sunday, October 11.”
“We’re in it (the new building,) but it needs some finishing touches,” he said.
“Our main worship room, sanctuary, experience room, whatever you want to call it, will hold about 750 people,” Christian said. “Including the kid’s space and elsewhere, total building capacity is around 1200.”
One of the first activities in the new church was feeding breakfast to the Ada Cougars football team Friday morning.
“We hosted the football team,” Christian said. “We envision ourselves bringing in the teachers from different schools, brining in the civil servants in our community, hosting lots of community meetings. We would like this to be a tool for our community. We are very much outreach-oriented. At H2O – from the beginning in 2006 – we’ve wanted to be a church to the community. We want to serve Ada. We want to be the hands and feet of Christ in this community. This will be another opportunity for us to continue that journey.”
Christian says he doesn’t know exactly what will become of their downtown facility at Main and Broadway.
“We’re still talking through that a bit,” he said. “We’ve got some options. We’ve got some people who are interested in purchasing the building at the moment. We’re kind of weighing our options about selling it versus keeping it and having a downtown presence.”
Christian said the new church and the property it’s on cost about $5 million, and is about 31,000 square feet of space.
H2O is a non-denominational church that emphasizes inclusivity.
“We are all about being a ‘capital C’ Church,” Christian said. “We believe that we are stronger together. We love to partner with Trinity Baptist, First Baptist, Grace Christian Fellowship, First Methodist, and lots of other Churches.”
