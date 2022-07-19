New Friend

Mr. Slinky (an albino Burmese python ) of Party Animals of North Oklahoma is introduced to Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali during Saturday’s Stratford Peach Festival.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

