New Friend

Mr. Slinky (an albino Burmese python ) of Party Animals of North Oklahoma is introduced to Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali during Saturday’s Stratford Peach Festival.
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
