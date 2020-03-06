New developments in 'The Innocent Man' cases

In documents filed Monday in Pontotoc County District Court, attorneys for Thomas Jesse Ward asked the court to “vacate and set aside his convictions and sentences, and discharge him or grant him a new trial.” That request followed claims the state violated Ward’s right to due process by “(suppressing) exculpatory evidence and soliciting false testimony” to obtain Ward’s 1989 robbery, abduction and murder convictions in violation of his constitutional rights.
A motion for summary disposition, an amended application for post-conviction relief and a brief in support of that application, collectively totaling more than 100 pages, were filed in District Court Monday by Ward’s attorneys seeking to overturn his convictions in the disappearance and murder of Donna Denice Haraway.
Haraway’s disappearance and murder was one of two Ada-area homicides, the investigations and prosecutions of which became the focus of a six-part Netflix docu-series. The series details police investigations into the 1982 murder of Debbie Sue Carter and the 1984 disappearance and murder of Donna Denice Haraway — crimes which shocked Ada to its core.
The crimes and subsequent investigations were the subject of novelist John Grisham’s only nonfiction work, “The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.” The Netflix series is based on Grisham’s best-selling book.
The state of Oklahoma has 30 days to respond to the motion filed Monday. No hearing or court date has yet been set in the matter.
The motion by Ward’s attorney’s was filed less than 90 days after Karl Fontenot, who was also convicted in Haraway’s disappearance and murder, was released from an Oklahoma prison after a federal judge, ruling on similar claims, ordered the state to give Fontenot a new trial or set him free. In his 190-page ruling, U.S. District Judge James Payne detailed repeated mistakes and omissions made by prosecutors in Fontenot’s prosecution — mistakes which ultimately led to his release after serving more than 30 years in prison. These same mistakes, the motions filed Monday indicate, were also made in Ward’s case.
