Brandon Clabes took over as the new executive director for the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) on Monday, May 17. CLEET hosted a meet-and-greet for staff and local officials on Monday.
Born in Lawton, Brandon Clabes came to Midwest City in 1964 when his father became managing editor of the Oklahoma Journal, a new statewide daily newspaper established by the late W.P. Atkinson.
Clabes attended Mid-Del Public Schools and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1979 with bachelors in public administration. He also has completed several hours towards his master degree with the University of Virginia. During his college years, Clabes worked at the Oklahoma Journal. In November of 1979, Clabes was hired by the Midwest City Police Department as a patrol officer. He was promoted through the ranks and served as Assistant Chief under two separate administrations.
In August of 1999, Clabes was appointed Chief of the Midwest City Police Department and was been honored to work daily with the Department’s 131 employees until his recent retirement. He was the longest serving Chief in the history of the agency and oversaw an annual budget of 14 million dollars plus. The Police Department has a “community based policing” mission and strives on a daily basis to deliver the best police services available.
Clabes and his wife Sandy have three children, Collin, Morgan, and Gabriella. He considers his family one of his greatest accomplishments.
Clabes is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, United States Secret Service Dignitary Protective Services program, past president of the Metro Chief’s Association, a longtime board member for the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (a statewide organization). He is an adjunct professor at Rose State College, was on the Advisory Board of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism. Clabes was appointed by Governor Mary Fallin as commissioner for the Department of Human Services in 2012, commissioner for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs in 2013, and to the Board of Regents for Rose State College in 2016.
He also served on the Oklahoma Commission for School Security with former Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb and was appointed to serve as a member of the Department of Justice Medal of Valor Review Board by Paul Ryan, former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. In January of 2019, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter appointed Clabes to serve on the Opioid Overdose Fatality Review Board to represent all municipal police agencies. Clabes also serves on the Board of Adjustments for the City of Choctaw.
Clabes retired from the Midwest City Police Department in May 2021 and begins his service as Executive Director of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) in Ada on May 17, 2021.
