Despite the health benefits, people don’t want to exercise. Finding the motivation to dedicate an hour to getting hot and sweaty is hard. One woman, in particular, is trying to change the view of exercise being too strenuous, with a new business venture.
Ada Main Street is adding a new business to its roster with the “Pilates on Main” studio this fall. The Pilates on Main is an expansion of Cara Crawford’s Central Oklahoma Dance Center.
Although both businesses are located on Main Street, Pilates on Main will not focus on dance. Instead, Crawford hopes to share her love of Pilates with the Ada community with this new exercise studio.
The studio will offer Pilates classes ranging from beginner to advanced with four new teachers and full of Pilates equipment. When asked why she wanted to start her own Pilates studio, Crawford said she wants to educate the community with this studio.
Pilates was developed by Joseph Pilates. He created exercise techniques to help wounded soldiers who were unable to walk during the First World War. He attached bed springs to hospital beds and used those as crude exercise machines for wounded soldiers to keep active.
Much of the equipment he developed is still used today, like the Reformer and Cadillac, although slightly adapted. Even though it was intended for rehabilitating soldiers in war, the dance community took a liking to the exercise method.
The low-impact exercises were easy for dancers to do while injured or in-between performances. Joseph Pilates taught many big names in dance, including Yvonne Choteau, one of the Five Moons Native Prima Ballerinas of Oklahoma.
It was Choteau who introduced Crawford to Pilates while she was dancing at OU. “Miss Choteau would teach us on Fridays,” Crawford explained, “she would sometimes end ballet class with Pilates movement and relaxation exercises.” This is where Pilates became a second passion of Crawford’s, as she eventually started offering limited mat classes for Pilates at Central Oklahoma Dance Studio.
In 2011, Crawford decided to get certified and teach Pilates to better educate her clients on the physical and emotional benefits of the continued practice. While the dream of opening a Pilates studio of her own lay dormant for some years, it wasn’t until her clients started asking how to get certified to teach Pilates that she finally acted on it. “So it just made sense that when my clients told me they wanted to help others and they wanted to start teaching, I would be the one to open a Pilates studio in the community,” Crawford told us.
One of those clients is Cami Weems, who Crawford has taught Pilates for 15 years. “It has helped me so much physically and mentally,” Weems explained what drew her to teaching Pilates. “I have back problems and rheumatoid arthritis and, it has been life-changing.”
Weems said that the exercises are for everyone of all ages. “My mother-in-law loves it. It helps her with balance and strength…So from young dancers to old people, it’s perfect for everyone.” Another client of Crawford’s, Kiah Anderson, told us that what she loves about Pilates is that it isn’t a frantic exercise routine. Anderson said, “You work slower but, you work hard and, you can feel it at the very end, you know you’ve worked.”
Crawford hopes that with this new studio, she can continue to help the community and better educate them on what Pilates can do for you. “It feels a little like you’re dancing,” Crawford said, “and instead of bulking up muscle, it stretches and lengthens your muscles. So you get a longer, leaner, and more defined muscle stretch with these exercises.” While Pilates on Main does not have an official grand opening date, Crawford said that she and her teachers aim for the studio to open in October. In the meantime, the studio will offer private and semi-private classes in September as a soft opening.
If Pilates has piqued your interest, you can enroll for these soft opening classes by emailing caraskids1@gmail.com or calling 580-436-0567.
Remember, not all exercise has to be hard for you to reap any benefits from it. Pilates on Main’s motto explains what exercise should be, and it is simply...Stretch, Strengthen, and Sustain your body.
