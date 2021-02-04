Barry “Cutter” Hoevker and Bobbette Hoevker are making history by opening Ada’s first ever rock quarry that is open to the public.
Ada Aggregates is located off of State Highway 1 on County Road 1590, just north of the Holcim Cement quarry.
The business officially opened Dec. 1, 2020.
“We’ve been in the construction business since 2005, and we knew we were going to need rock,” Bobbette said. “We know what the demand for rock is, and he (Barry) always wanted to have a rock quarry.”
Bobbette added that their company has contracts with agencies like cities and counties throughout the area.
“We offer different sizes and varieties of gravel,” she said. “We’ve teamed up with trucking companies to haul gravel. But if someone wanted to bring in a truck or trailer, it’s no problem. We’ll do whatever people want; we’re open to the public.”
Barry said the crushed limestone from their quarry is of excellent quality, and is part of the Henry House formation of limestone. It is part of the same vein as the stone from the adjacent Holcim quarry.
“It’s very, very good quality,” Barry added. “The rock is very hard.”
Customers can contact Ada Aggregates for prices and hours at 580-332-5000.
