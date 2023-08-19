Wintersmith Park received two bridge pieces for the new train and railroad system this week.
The long-awaited project is now in full swing since the bridges were one of the last steps in the process. While the construction is in its final steps, the project still needs the community’s help before it can finish.
After a good 60-year run, the train in Wintersmith Park is finally getting a much-needed update. Not only is the locomotive itself getting an upgrade but the project also includes a brand new railroad system as well. While the new tracks are not down yet, the delivery of the bridges brings that part of the reconstruction even closer.
Don Mauch with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada told us that once the two new bridges are put in and the roadways for the tracks get one more layer of gravel, they will be able to put down the tracks.
Kiwanis has been one of the main fundraisers for this project. The service club’s goal is to help young children in whatever way they can and since they have operated the Wintersmith train since 1958, they thought revamping the whole train system would help the new generation of kids’ park experience.
The project, fittingly named “Save The Train” was not an easy one to fund. “We actually started working on it in 2018,” Mauch said, “It’s taken a long time.”
The project in total is said to cost 1.3 million once it is finished, however, Kiwanis is just short of reaching their fundraising goal. “We need about another 225,000 dollars at least,” Mauch said.
This is where the Ada community can help their cause. Kiwanis is still asking for donations on the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce website under the “Save The Train” tab and all donations are tax-deductible.
