Lynn Farrell, Stonewall Public Water Association Supervisor, and Brandon Goodgion, city employee, pose with Mayor William Nichols as OG&E delivers brand-new bikes for children in the Stonewall community. OG&E donated 175 bikes to children in communities across their service area in Oklahoma

