Nelson named The Ada News general manager

Longtime advertising director Maurisa Nelson has been named general manager of The Ada News.
A native of Ada, Nelson started her newspaper career at The Ada News in 2005, moving up to advertising director in 2011. She will continue in that role in addition to her expanded management duties.
“I am excited to be more involved on the editorial, circulation and business side of things,” Nelson said. “The Ada News has a talented, dedicated staff and I look forward to advancing on this new journey with them.”
Dale Brendel, group publisher for the paper’s parent company CNHI, said Nelson is the perfect choice to lead The Ada News as it strives to expand its audience in both print and digital platforms, and continue as a vibrant source of news and advertising content for the community.
“Maurisa has a deep passion and understanding of Ada and the surrounding communities,” Brendel said. “She knows and understands the newspaper business, and will be an effective leader as the paper continues to evolve and serve the community.”
Nelson first got involved in journalism with her Ada High School newspaper, the Cougar Call. After attending Murray State College she joined The Ada News.
“When The Ada News gave me the opportunity, I knew this was my calling,” Nelson said. “I have scrapbooks of clippings from the paper of me taking swim lessons, Halloween carnivals, becoming a high school performer, my children’s birth announcements and so forth. For me to be able to continue that newspaper legacy for others in Ada means so much.”
Nelson is active in local civic and business organizations, including the Ada Chamber of Commerce, the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic Board of Directors and Byng Tip-In Boosters. She makes her home in the community along with her husband and three daughters.
