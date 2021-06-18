General Manager Maurisa Nelson has been promoted from general manager to publisher of The Ada News.
A native of Ada, Nelson has served as general manager of the paper since 2019 and advertising director since 2011.
She first got involved in journalism with her Ada High School newspaper, The Cougar Call. After attending Murray State she joined The Ada News in 2005.
“I have felt the impact and seen the value of the newspaper on the community my entire life,” said Nelson. “I remember my first tour of it in elementary school; (photographer) Richard R. Barron would be at all our sporting events in high school, my grandmother would clip the honor roll and scrapbook it for me. I am excited to carry on that legacy.”
Under Nelson’s tenure as general manager, The Ada News moved to its new location at 530 E. Main Street. Now that things are opening up after the pandemic, she’s looking forward to wider engagement with readers, advertisers and the community.
“My doors are always open. I invite the community in to talk and I promise to listen,” she said. “I want to know what our readers want and how they feel about the changes we have made over the last year and a half.”
Dale Brendel, Oklahoma group publisher for the paper’s parent company CNHI, LLC, said The Ada News has flourished as a vibrant source of news and advertising content under Nelson’s leadership, growing both its core print readership and digital audience.
“Maurisa has navigated the newspaper through the pandemic, which has presented some challenges, but she and the staff actually made some significant improvements during that time,” Brendel said. “As publisher, she will take on an even stronger role going forward.”
Nelson is active in local civic and business organizations. She serves on the Bertha Teague Mid America Classic board and her family attends Crosspointe Church in Ada. She makes her home in Ada with her husband and three daughters; Tasia, Carizma and Makaviya.
