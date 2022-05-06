OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma struggles to pay its classroom teachers competitively, school districts across the borders are hoping to capitalize, launching high-profile recruiting efforts promising more lucrative salaries, free housing and sign-on bonuses for the most qualified.
“Your Future is in a Fort Worth Classroom. First-year teachers earn $58,000-$69,500,” reads a billboard recently erected by the Fort Worth Independent School District at the Texas-Oklahoma border.
“Now hiring teaching professionals. Our community of learning is waiting to welcome you,” reads a full-page color newspaper Gallup-McKinley County Schools advertisement that ran last month in a regional USA Today edition in Oklahoma. The ad promises to pay first-year teachers salaries no less than $50,000. It offers sign-on incentives ranging from $18,000 to $22,000, up to $4,500 to cover relocation costs, free housing in duplexes at some county school sites, and up to 80% of insurance contributions paid.
As teacher shortages become more acute, some say Oklahoma lawmakers aren’t taking seriously the ongoing wars to recruit quality public school educators.
Despite recent legislative efforts to bolster salaries, a 2020-2021 pay analysis found that Oklahoma now ranks in the bottom half of states in teacher compensation, fourth in the region, 45th nationally in per-pupil expenditures, and dead last in what it pays support professionals.
Lawmakers, meanwhile, agree there’s little legislative appetite to give teachers any sort of raise this year, but say their focus has shifted instead to wooing college students into pursuing education degrees.
Out-of-state districts, meanwhile, are trying to capitalize on that — along with Oklahoma’s increasingly noncompetitive starting salary — to poach the best into their own classrooms.
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, a former teacher, said Oklahoma’s teaching workforce is “vulnerable,” and now out-of-state districts sense an opportunity. With three young children in public school, Hicks said she’s concerned about the quality of the teaching workforce moving forward.
She’s seen estimates that as many as 50% of Oklahoma classroom teachers are considering a move — either out of the state or out of the profession entirely.
“I think what we’ve seen is really a lack of (legislative) awareness that things are going to be dangerous in August,” said Hicks.
Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said billboards and ads targeting teachers are indicative of the quality of educators who remain in Oklahoma, but also show teachers that there are officials in other states who value their contributions enough to pay a them a wage so they won’t have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet.
“It’s enticing,” she said.
Bishop said lawmakers last adjusted the state’s minimum salary schedule in 2018 and set the starting new teacher salary at $36,601. In 2019, they also passed a $1,200 teacher pay raise, but did not put it into the state’s salary schedule, so many new teachers have not benefited.
In nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma districts, a starting teacher still makes the state guaranteed salary, she said. Districts that have collective bargaining agreements have a higher base salary.
A National Education Association analysis released in April found that when factoring in benefits, Oklahoma ranked 39th in the nation with an average starting teacher salary in 2020-21 of $38,074. Nationally, the average starting teacher salary was $41,770, the group found.
Oklahoma also ranked 34th overall in its average salary of $54,762, including benefits.
Oklahoma’s minimum living wage is $47,322 for an adult with one child to have a “modest” standard of living in the state’s most affordable metro area, the group said.
Oklahoma dropped to fourth in the region — behind Colorado, Texas and New Mexico — in teacher compensation, Bishop said.
Bishop said the same survey found that Oklahoma ranks dead last in what it pays support professionals, with an average salary of $28,000.
“It has a trickling effect of not being able to recruit or retain educators in our state,” Bishop said. “It all goes into that whole respect piece. To have competitive pay is part of that respect. They expect to be treated and paid like the professional that they are.”
Pay is important to attract qualified candidates, said Raul Pena, chief talent officer for Texas’ Fort Worth ISD, which is offering first-year teachers as much as $69,500.
The district’s base salary for a teacher with no experience starts at $58,000, and increases based on years of experience, Pena said. The district also is offering sign-on bonuses this year, particularly in high demand areas such as bilingual education.
Those educators can earn an extra $5,000 on top of their regular yearly stipend of $4,000. There was an early sign-on bonus of $2,000 for anyone who signed on before May 1 and a $500 “welcome-home” bonus if the teacher graduated from the school system. They also offer between $2,000 and $4,000 bonuses for secondary math, science, English-language arts, ESL and special education teachers.
One other incentive: Current teachers can further their education at Division 1 colleges for free or at a “very discounted price.”
Pena said a lot of Texas districts have begun ramping up their stipends, but Fort Worth’s remains toward the higher end. They have about 200 vacancies they need to fill.
Fort Worth ISD has installed billboards at both the Oklahoma and Louisiana borders to try to combat the “high shortage of teachers throughout every school district,’ said Pena.
“I believe it’s working,” he said of the marketing campaign. “It’s just a matter of us being consistent and intentional about this work.”
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the Senate’s appropriations chair, said the Legislature is not talking about increasing teacher salaries this year, but is focused on how to recruit more people into the profession and take care of them when they get into it.
“Teachers are always on our mind, and we appreciate the great work that they do, but again this year, we’re working on the recruitment and the college-end of it, and what we can do to put more teachers in the pipeline,” he said.
But out-of-state districts also are eyeing that graduate pool and offering them even more lucrative starting salaries.
K’Dawn Montano, assistant superintendent for Gallup-McKinley County Schools, said they work with teaching schools across the region, including in Oklahoma.
The district, which is located near the Arizona border, ran a full-page advertisement in an Oklahoma edition of USA Today promising to pay new teachers a starting salary of $50,000. Teachers with three years or more of experience can make up to $60,000 and teachers with a Masters degree can make $70,000.
New Mexico’s Legislature recently increased base pay for educators to make the state more competitive with surrounding states, Montano said. In addition to all the incentives for new employees, he said they also offer retention incentives.
The district, which is spread across the Navajo Nation, has 33 schools with 11,000 teachers.
“We’ve tried to be very creative on getting our teachers here,” she said. “We’re just making a big effort.”
Previously, they targeted job fairs, but when COVID-19 hit, leaders were forced to change their strategy. They now focus on digital ads, billboards, radio and newspaper ads. Their campaign is paying off. They need to hire fewer than 100 teachers to be fully staffed.
“Hiring teachers is very competitive,” Montano said. “And we are in an area where we are trying to be more competitive, and get teachers here - quality teachers, solid teachers.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
