Legal questions over what is child neglect looks to be key for a Stratford area couple still paying a price for a family routine of being naked together.
The second part of a preliminary hearing for Jourdan Driskill, 32, and her boyfriend, Bruce Andrews, 48, came last week in a Garvin County District courtroom.
When it was done both defendants were bound over on formal charges of neglecting Driskill’s six-year-old daughter by allowing some acts while the trio was naked together to go a little too far.
Specifically, those acts include “smacking” or drawing on naked buttocks or the girl jumping onto Andrews’ lap when he was naked and at times touching his private parts before being corrected.
“There was ample evidence that there was correction,” defense attorney Alan Taylor said about his clients correcting the girl when she did touch Andrews.
“They corrected it each time. They told the child you can’t do that, every time. The state has not shown they failed to protect this child.
“There was no evidence the defendants were gratified by any of this, that it was lustful. The evidence shows it was just the opposite. They wanted it to stop.
“The state presented no evidence that a crime may have been committed,” he said.
Prosecutor Victoria Freeman argued that although the couple corrected the child on those occasions they never really changed their ways.
“The correction would be putting clothes on and not being naked around the child, putting on a pair of pants when the child is around,” Freeman said. “They don’t want to do that. They continue to be naked around her.
“I don’t see walking around a child is decent. They failed to protect this child. The acts done in this case were wrong.”
The hearing’s only witness was David Ballard, a private investigator who said he created training for “complex” child abuse cases.
Ballard said he understands sexual acts to be legally defined as an “act that someone is drawing gratification, lust, attempting to gain something from it.”
The witness testifying for the defense said he didn’t believe there were any sexual acts here, including the girl touching Andrews’ private parts when he was naked.
“Not from the evidence I’ve seen, it doesn’t fall into that category, she was not being asked to do it,” Ballard said.
“I saw no evidence of sexual gratification or certain behavior being controlled. I haven’t seen anything to that fact.”
Ballard did say if it was his six-year-old daughter he would not allow her to jump into the lap of a naked man.
After taking several minutes to research state statutes, Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak did bind over both defendants on the child neglect charges.
“Boundaries are important for all children. They are particularly important for young children,” Misak said.
“She thinks it’s a game and I don’t know that’s sufficient to tell her not to do that,” she said about the girl being corrected not to touch Andrews’ genitals.
