Need for blood donors continues to increase

“Donating blood is a life-saving gesture. It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet the blood needs of patients in our regional hospitals. In some cases, emergency trauma situations can need 50 units of blood for one patient, which can diminish the local blood supply, Oklahoma Blood Institute Public Relations Manager, Carson Cunningham said. “The need for blood never goes away for hospitals in Oklahoma. It could eventually be your neighbor or family member you are helping by donating.”
Blood donations are in the spotlight even more so now as January is National Blood Donor Month.
Some blood drives coming up in this area are: Asher High School January 21 from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.; Calvin High School January 24 from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Byng High School January 25 from 1:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; Citizen’s Bank of Ada, February 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Ada Donor Center Monday-Thursday and Saturdays.
“Only 37% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate and less than 10% do annually,” Cunningham said. “One of the most common reasons potential donors are denied is their iron levels are too low. These levels are tested in the screening process before donating, there are also age and weight requirements. Sixteen years old and weigh at least 125 pounds with signed parental permission. At 18 years old the weight requirement is at least 110 pounds.”
Donors should schedule an appointment to expedite the screening process but walk-ins are welcome. Be sure to eat a good meal consisting of fruit, grilled or baked chicken and non-fried vegetables. Aspirin would need to be stopped 48 hours before donating due to reducing the potency and performance of your platelets.
“After donating, be sure to stay hydrated. Donors receive a complimentary snack like soda, juice and/or sugary snacks to help replenish. They must wait 15 minutes while snacking to ensure they’re ready to leave.” Cunningham said.
Donation time varies per which type of donation was chosen. Platelet donation is to help surgery, organ transplant, cancer patients as well as others with blood clotting disorders takes 2 hours and 20 minutes. Whole blood helps anyone in need of life-saving blood due to injury or illness, only takes one hour.
Currently the national blood supply is at a critically low level due to the ongoing pandemic.
“Everyone who is able to donate are encouraged to be a donor.” stated Cunningham.
According to Cunningham, OBI is offering a new antibody test which detects not only natural infection antibodies from COVID-19, but also vaccine antibodies.
“In the past, our test only detected natural infection. Now donors who are vaccinated will see if their vaccine or booster is still active. The test result only reads positive or Negative, it does not decipher which antibodies a donor has,” Cunningham said.
There are other ways to donate than just blood. Volunteer programs also provide support services to staff and donors, promote education of blood services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.