Nearly 4,000 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes will take over the campus of Oklahoma State University on May 17-19 to compete in the annual Summer Games. Special Olympics Oklahoma staff, thousands of volunteers, and law enforcement personnel are gearing up for three full days of competitions, Olympic-style ceremonies, Olympic Village, and much more.
During the spring, athletes competed in local area competitions to qualify for the upcoming state games. Currently, there are 260 teams registered to compete throughout the week in 10 different sports.
“Our athletes look forward to competing in these Games – it gives them something to look forward to,” said Special Olympics Summer Games Director Jim Scott. “Athletes are not the only ones who benefit from this event and others similar. We are increasing opportunities for healthier communities by cultivating understanding and inclusion.”
On Thursday, May 18, McDonald’s will serve over 8,000 lunches to athletes, coaches, and volunteers. Local McDonald’s staff will set up in the Monroe Parking Garage to cook and volunteers from local schools will come out to help serve meals.
This is the 38th Summer Games hosted at Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the City of Stillwater (COS), and the 53rd anniversary of Summer Games in Oklahoma. This event is the largest Special Olympics event in North America, and for several years, the largest amateur athletic event in Oklahoma.
The 2023 Summer Games is presented by Cox, Drumright Dental Center, Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Oklahoma, Jersey Mike’s, Oklahoma Elks Major Projects, McDonald’s, and Sonic.
