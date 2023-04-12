Neal McCoy to headline Think Ability benefit concert in Duncan

A local nonprofit will continue to raise funds to help with community programs by hosting a country music artist near the end of April.
Think Ability, Inc. has booked Neal McCoy for the benefit concert on Friday, April 28 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
The concert will feature country artist, Neal McCoy, along with Dani Carson for the opening act.
Doors will open for the concert at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.
According to a biography, Neal McCoy has released 15 studio albums.
“In 1993, Neal McCoy broke through with the back-to-back number one singles, ‘No Doubt About It’ and ‘Wink’, from his platinum-certified album, ‘No Doubt About It,’” a biography states. “His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits (and) a seventh Top Ten hit, ‘Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On’, came in 2005 from his self-released ‘That’s Life.’”
According to a biography, Dani Carson is an acoustic country artist from Southwest Oklahoma.
Carson has performed music since she was 14 years old, a biography states.
All proceeds from the concert will benefit the expansion of Think Ability’s vocational program, so they can provide more job opportunities for the individuals with whom they work.
The vocational program includes The Community Garden, The Garden Market, Power Print and the up-and-coming Garden Café.
The concert is sponsored in-part by the Tilley Foundation.
Ticket prices begin at $35 and can be purchased at www.thinkabilityfirst.com or at https://www.stubwire.com/event/thinkabilitybenefitconcert/stephenscountyexpo/duncan/27839/.
The Stephen County Fairgrounds is located at 2002 S. 13th St., Duncan.
For more information about the artists, visit www.nealmccoy.com or find them on Facebook @nealmccoymusic or @danijcarson.
For more information regarding the concert, call the Think Ability office at 580-252-8000.
