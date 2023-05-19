Ndiege updates Rotary members on glass grinding project

Ada Sunrise Rotary member Paul Akach Ndiege updated the group about their glass grinding project. In 2020, Ada Sunrise Rotary used a Rotary District Grant to purchase a glass grinder that could assist in recycling and reusing consumer glass bottles. With an additional grant from The Oka Institute at East Central University, the grinder was installed and collection of bottles commenced. Over 20,000 gallons of glass bottles have been crushed in the last 3 years.
Ndiege reported on research that he and other graduate students in the Water Resource Policy and Management program at ECU had completed during the last three years. In considering uses for the crushed glass, Ndiege compared the cost, hours of labor, functionality, and environmental sustainability of regular sand versus glass sand. The research concluded that cost and functionality of the two types of sand are the same. However, glass sand takes more labor to produce. Sand that is mined is less environmentally sustainable.
Sand from the project has been used to make concrete pavers, sandbags, pots, and for landscaping. The Ada Sunrise Rotary Club plans to have another glass collection event at the Ada Farmers Market in June.
Ndiege is originally from Nairobi, Kenya, where sand is also in short supply.
