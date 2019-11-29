Navy chaplain wins Mahindra utility vehicle

Brian Kirschenbaum is the new owner of a Mahindra 1000 Gas Standard utility vehicle with roof and windshield.
Kirschenbaum, an active-duty chaplain who has been in the Navy for 10 years, found out on Veterans Day that his name had been drawn in this year’s Mahindra Military Salute Giveaway, sponsored by The Rush Limbaugh Show and Mahindra Ag North America.
Kirschenbaum, whose family is from Oklahoma City, said he and his son were driving to Oklahoma after attending an event, and his son heard Limbaugh announce Kirschenbaum’s name on the show. A follow-up call confirmed that Kirschenbaum was the winner.
Kirschenbaum said he was surprised and pleased by the news.
“What a blessing to be able to be drawn for stuff like this,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
Kirschenbaum and his family drove in from Oklahoma City on Wednesday to claim the vehicle at the Hisle Brothers dealership in Ada. The local dealership was chosen because it was the closest to OKC.
Celebrating veterans
Active-duty servicemen and women and veterans were eligible to enter the sixth annual giveaway. Entries were accepted through Nov. 10, and the winner was selected in a random drawing on Veterans Day.
Kirschenbaum’s wife, Gigi, had heard about the giveaway on Limbaugh’s show and decided to submit her husband’s name. She said she was shocked when she learned that her husband had won the vehicle because she thought at first that someone was trying to collect her husband’s tax information as part of a scam.
“I was really excited at first, but then I had doubts later,” Gigi said. “An hour or two later, because I was like, ‘Really? Someone’s trying to fish for our Social Security number?’”
Kirschenbaum said his wife called Limbaugh’s production company, which confirmed that Kirschenbaum was the winner.
Mahindra President and CEO Viren Popli said the company appreciates the men and women who serve in the military.
“Mahindra’s core values include making a difference in the communities where we work and live,” Popil said in a news release. “Our military men and women exemplify this value, and we are pleased to partner with Rush Limbaugh and his listeners to show our support and gratitude for their service.”
Limbaugh was also quoted in the news release, saying: “ My thanks to Mahindra, maker of the world’s number one-selling farm tractor. And God bless all of you who protect our freedom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.