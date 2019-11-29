Navy chaplain wins Mahindra utility vehicle

Brian Kirschenbaum, center, stands with his wife, Gigi, right, and Wade Hisle, general manager of Hisle Brothers Inc. The three are standing next to a Mahindra 1000 Gas Standard utility vehicle, which Kirschenbaum won in The Rush Limbaugh Show’s Mahindra Military Salute Giveaway. Kirschenbaum visited Hisle Brothers on Wednesday to claim his prize.