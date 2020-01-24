OKLAHOMA CITY – Do you believe having a healthy environment is important? Do you believe that more could be done in Oklahoma to incorporate conservation practices in both urban and rural areas? The Nature Conservancy is searching for you!
The Conservancy is looking for conservation-minded individuals to become a part of the 2020-21 Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy.
“I joined OCLA to raise awareness in my industry, make an impact in my community and become a champion for responsible design,” said Matthew Peacock, owner/architect for WP Design Group and 2018-19 OCLA member.
OCLA is a year-long program consisting of field trips and educational opportunities to learn about science-based conservation efforts throughout the state. Via OCLA, the Conservancy aims to inspire sustainable, nature-based solutions to conservation challenges that benefit people and nature.
“OCLA started in 2016 and continues to grow year after year,” said Mike Fuhr, state director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. “Up to 40 individuals will be selected from a competitive selection process for the class of 2020-21. We aim to create a diverse class and encourage Oklahomans from all walks of life to apply.”
The 2020-21 OCLA program begins April 16, and the deadline to apply is March 27.
Visit nature.org/ocla for more information and to download the application form.
