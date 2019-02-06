Native American Seniors Indian taco sale By Charley Russell | Native American Seniors of Ada 13 hrs ago The Native American Seniors of Ada will have an Indian taco sale from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chickasaw Nation Senior site, 1005 Chamber Loop Road. For more information on take-out or delivery of two or more, call 580-436-1007 before 6 p.m. Tags Sale Taco Seniors Commerce Indian Ada Chickasaw Nation Senior Take-out COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries HARDCASTLE, Rovella Oct 20, 1930 - Feb 5, 2019 GOSS, Jim Aug 20, 1938 - Feb 6, 2019 MANUEL, Marvine Jul 21, 1939 - Feb 4, 2019 SKINNER, Martha Sep 13, 1940 - Jan 22, 2019 DEATON, Odell Feb 23, 1934 - Feb 4, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo Norman men arrested after burglaries, pursuit through Pontotoc CountyHealth Department investigating tuberculosis in AdaMulti-county pursuit ends in arrest, drugs and cash seizedAda man held without bond in kidnapping, domestic violence caseAda McDonald's begins remodelLatta girls escape with double-overtime win over Lady MustangsSweeney seeking Ward 1 seat on city council'Oops' moment turns golden for Chickasaw twinsNative American Caucus leadership established for 116th CongressAda High School honor rolls Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Obituaries HARDCASTLE, Rovella Oct 20, 1930 - Feb 5, 2019 GOSS, Jim Aug 20, 1938 - Feb 6, 2019 MANUEL, Marvine Jul 21, 1939 - Feb 4, 2019 SKINNER, Martha Sep 13, 1940 - Jan 22, 2019 DEATON, Odell Feb 23, 1934 - Feb 4, 2019
