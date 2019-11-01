Native American Heritage Day to be celebrated at Chickasaw Cultural Center

The Chickasaw Cultural Center will honor the rich traditions and historical contributions of Native people on Native American Heritage Day, Nov. 2. Activities across the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus will celebrate the diversity among tribal cultures. Presented at no charge to the public, festivities begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
Live music in the Kochcha’ Aabiniili’ Amphitheater will include Native Praise, Shaun DeGraff, Redman Blues Band and Middle Creek #2.
The Chikasha Inchokka’ Traditional Village will have cultural demonstrations including hoop dancing from Kevin Connywerdy and a live performance from Riverside School. Participants can play stickball, view dance demonstrations and join in cultural make and takes. Indigenous foods such as Three Sisters stew, grape dumplings, corn soup and blue bread will be available to sample. Fresh traditional produce can be harvested from the Spiral Garden.
The Aaimpa’ Café will feature roasted corn and turkey legs. The Aachompa’ Gift Shop items will be 10% off on all purchases (excluding consignment).
The Anoli’ Theater will be showing various movies, including “Mankiller” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., “First Encounter” at 11:30 a.m., “Bearer of the Morning” at noon, “Last of the Dogmen” at 3 p.m. and “Smoke Signals” at 6:30 p.m.
