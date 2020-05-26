Native American 'Auntie Project' sends $10,000 to Navajo Nation for COVID-19 relief

Norman-based nonprofit, The Auntie Project: Native Women of Service sent $10,000 to the Navajo Nation’s Department of Family Services today—funds raised as part of the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Family Relief Effort they launched just over a week ago. The Aunties partnered directly with the Navajo Nation’s Department of Family Services to ensure that every dollar donated goes to help Navajo families in need of supplies.
COVID-19 is devastating citizens of the Navajo Nation, which now has the highest per capita rate of cases in the United States. According to the Indian Health Service, as of May 20, 4,600 of the Nation’s residents have tested positive—a number representing more than half of all the COVID cases in Indian country. Historically, such epidemics have been catastrophic for Native Americans who continue to bear the burden of health disparities today.
“We are blown away by the generosity of our donors. We did not expect to achieve our initial $10,000 goal so quickly. That we did demonstrates the love and kindness of so many people,” said Auntie Project President Amanda Cobb-Greetham (Chickasaw). The certified 501 (c) 3 will continue raising funds for the next several weeks to come.
“The fact is they need help,” said Cobb-Greetham. “In some case entire families are afflicted by the virus. If we can help at all, we have to try.”
For the aunties of the Auntie Project, doing something is key. The nonprofit’s board members are a multi-generational group of women from more than a dozen tribes whose goal is to help Native and Indigenous kids in need. “Aunties” play a special role throughout the community in most Native cultures.
“An Auntie is always there with hugs, love and advice,” said Gloria Tallbull (Cheyenne), board member. And, as Kathy Haney (Seminole/Muscogee Creek), board member, noted, “Because of the pandemic, hugging may be impossible, but we can still send support and prayers for healing.”
As an all-volunteer organization, all donations go directly to their initiatives without overhead. To donate, go to theauntieproject.com or @TheAuntieProject.
