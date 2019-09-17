National Voter Registration Day set for Sept. 24

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 24, and the Pontotoc County Election Board is encouraging citizens to celebrate democracy by registering to vote. Voter registration events will be held around the country in a collective effort to encourage civic engagement; however, engagement is more than a one-day event.
Registering is the first step in exercising the right to vote, but it’s up to each individual to make sure they are registered and to keep the registration up to date. National Voter Registration Day is a great reminder that in a representative democracy, we all have a responsibility to register and vote.
Anyone who needs to register or update their current registration is encouraged to stop by and visit the Pontotoc County Election Board during office hours on National Voter Registration Day.
Staff will be on hand all day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist with completing an application on Sept. 24. It only takes a couple of minutes. For those already registered but have specific questions about registration or voting, please call or come to the Election Board Office.
To register to vote in Oklahoma:
• You must be 18 years old on or before an election in which you are eligible to vote.
• You must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the state of Oklahoma.
• You must affirm that you have not been convicted of a felony or if you have been convicted, you have fully served your sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.
• You must affirm that you are not under judgment as an incapacitated person.
While Sept. 24 is National Voter Registration Day, every day is voter registration day in Oklahoma and applications can be submitted at any time.
Those who are unable to make it to the County Election Board can download a voter registration application from the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov. Post offices, libraries and many tag agencies also have applications available.
Current voters are encouraged to verify or update their registration using the State Election Board’s online voter tool and at elections.ok.gov.
For more information on registering to vote or updating your voter information, contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W. 13th, Ada. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.