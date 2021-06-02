TULSA — The centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre drew lawmakers, cabinet secretaries and policy advisors from all over the country to the Greenwood Cultural Center Tuesday to pay respects and memorialize those murdered during the massacre.
The centennial of an event that was swept under the rug for so long made the people in attendance emotional as they remembered the hundreds of Black Tulsans killed by a white mob in 1921.
None of Oklahoma’s all-Republican federal delegation attended Tuesday’s event, though Sen. James Lankford spoke at another event Tuesday. But several members of the national Congressional Black Caucus bore witness Tuesday to President Joe Biden’s remarks and the commemoration.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-DE, shed tears as she left the Greenwood Cultural Center following Biden’s speech.
“I thought his speech was very fitting for the moment,” Rochester said. “Being here on the ground in Tulsa, there are so many different emotions, and to be able to honor those individuals that survived and their ancestors is [powerful].”
Despite the events of this week, Rochester said the work isn’t done yet. Recognition of what happened in Tulsa 100 years ago is only a part of doing right by those affected, she said.
“It’s also important to talk about the future and where we go from here,” she said. “... There’s economic justice that needs to happen, and that’s why the members of the Congressional Black Caucus are looking at things like reparations in a study. Then there’s housing justice that needs to happen, [in addition] to multiple other things.”
Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO, said Tuesday she was outraged she didn’t learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre in school, but heard about it from her father.
“There have been so many Black race massacres, and the focus is not put on them,” Bush said. “ … That’s why teaching critical race theory teaching and the 1619 Project is critical, because if people don’t know what has happened to us, they can’t understand why we’re where we are right now and why we fight the way that we fight. So I’m pushing for that.”
Bush also pushed for cash reparations for survivors and descendants of survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre and other Black race massacres throughout history. The three remaining Tulsa Race Massacre survivors — Viola Fletcher, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Hughes Van Ellis — testified before Congress about the massacre in May, advocating for reparations and justice.
“There has to be cash payments to people — we have to have economic investments, we have to invest in housing and education,” Bush said. “Like our HBCUs and putting the funds in our neighborhoods … we need to divest funds where we’ve been overfunding and put those funds into the community programs and social programs that we need.”
Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, D, said Biden’s visit to Tulsa marks a long-awaited and historic recognition of what took place in Tulsa’s Greenwood District 100 years ago.
“The fact of the matter is that we’re still dealing with racial healing and racial justice,” Horsford said. “It’s something that [we are] continuing to work on and advocate for in support of the survivors, the descendants. We believe that there needs to be a full reckoning and reparations to those who have lost opportunity for wealth for their families, for their community, and it’s something we’ll continue to work on until it’s achieved.”
Horsford said more people need to learn about the massacre and what took place in Tulsa in 1921, and believes Biden’s visit to Greenwood will hasten that national learning process.
“By the actions we’re taking here today is how we bring awareness and attention,” Horsford said. “We do need Black education curriculum that reflects all of our history — not just the parts that they want to promote, but also the sad parts of history like Tulsa Race Massacre, which was really a genocide.”
Some prominent Norman state legislators attended Biden’s speech Tuesday, including Rep. Merleyn Bell, D, and House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D.
“I think that this is really important because it meets the magnitude of the moment and it sends a message, hopefully, to Oklahoma and the rest of the country that this is something that people need to pay attention to and learn about, and not just learn about but do something about going forward,” Virgin said.
Also in attendance was Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews, who pointed to the stark difference a year can make.
“Last June, we had a president who was planning to come here during Juneteenth and he knew nothing about it or what it was, and it was wholly disrespectful,” Andrews said. “Now, 12 months later, you have a president who recognizes why he’s coming and he understands that by coming here, he is giving this more attention than it was already given. So, I’m grateful that it’s happening, and I’m hoping that this sparks a nationwide conversation that lasts beyond tomorrow.”
