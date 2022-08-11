The Clinic, like thousands of health centers around the country, is being recognized this week for the critical role it plays in the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
The National Association of Community Health Care Centers has announced that August 7-13 is National Health Center Week. Community health centers, like The Clinic, provide preventive and primary care services to nearly 29 million people across the nation.
The Clinic is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that serves more than 15,000 patients in four rural Oklahoma communities including Ada, Konawa, Seminole, and Stratford. Established in 1968, The Clinic has grown to fill a vital healthcare need in these communities.
“We care deeply about the health and well-being of our patients as well as the communities they inhabit, because these are our communities too,” said Brenda Ware, CEO of The Clinic. “We are working to provide the best care for our friends, family, and neighbors. When they are healthy, our communities are healthy and that benefits everyone.”
Community health centers like The Clinic provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic diseases and often lack access to affordable, quality health care. While their approach is community-based and localized, collectively health centers like The Clinic are the backbone of the country’s primary care system. They lower healthcare costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, they reduce rates of chronic disease, and they stimulate local economies.
“As a community health center, The Clinic not only heals, but innovates,” Ware said. “We look beyond medical charts to address factors that may cause poor health, such as homelessness, poverty, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment. We try to understand these underlying socio-economic issues so we can treat people appropriately and effectively.”
Community health centers, like The Clinic, are a key piece of the country’s healthcare system. They collaborate with hospitals, governments, and other social and health organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are medically and economically vulnerable.
“All patients are welcome at The Clinic, whether they are fully insured or underinsured,” Ware said. “As an FQHC, we have flexibility in terms of how we manage this. For example, The Clinic is able to participate in the federal 340B Drug Pricing program. This makes medications affordable for all patients, regardless of their economic situations.”
Perhaps the most important aspect community health centers provide is accessibility. Access to basic health care remains a challenge in rural parts of the country. Many people reside in smaller, underserved communities where there may be a shortage of providers and services. In some cases, the nearest doctor or hospital may be a long drive away.
“Rural health care is extremely important as not everyone chooses to live in a big city,” Ware said. “We cannot forget these people or allow them to slip through the cracks of an urban-based healthcare system. We are dedicated to making sure they have the same access to high-quality providers and services that can be found in the country’s largest metropolitan areas.”
National Health Center Week is the perfect opportunity to learn more about what The Clinic has to offer. Please visit www.cofmc.com to learn more.
