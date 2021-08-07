Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality healthcare, during and beyond the pandemic.
They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nation-wide. They save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcome for people who are medically vulnerable. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status and are the key to keeping America healthy.
As part of National Health Center Week 2021 (August 8 – 14), The Clinic invites you to support and celebrate its mission and accomplishments. We will be there when you need us.
The Clinic is the Community Health Center serving the Ada, Konawa and Stratford areas. The Clinic is a primary care, family medical practice providing comprehensive healthcare services with an emphasis toward patient centered, affordable and accessible healthcare.
The Clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center, meeting stringent sets of requirements, including care services on a sliding fee scale based on federal poverty guidelines. Governed by a board of directors which includes patient directors, The Clinic remains thoroughly invested in the needs of patients and its service area.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call The Clinic at 580-436-5111 or visit www.cofmc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.