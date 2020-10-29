Nathan Dial: driven to make a difference

Nearly 23 years ago, Nathan Dial began working on cars in his father’s shop outside of the house he grew up in. His dad instilled values of self-reliance and independence in Nathan from an early age.
He recalls, “I started out working on go-carts and lawnmowers. When they’d break down, I had to fix them. Sure, my dad could do it for me, but he made me do it instead.” Looking back, those early days of tinkering were foundational to who Nathan would become.
At age 14, Nathan built a dragster from scratch. “Yeah, dad was there to help out a bit, but if you ask anyone who was there, I did almost all the work,” he says. The excitement and challenge of the build and the thrill of the race is just a part of who Dial is these days.
This year marks the seventh year he has participated in Hot Rod Drag Week - an event where street/strip cars are driven 1,000-plus miles on public roads during a trip that includes four dragstrips and five races in five days.
Along with about 400 competitors, this year’s event took him and his son, Gage, from Tulsa to Great Bend, Kan. to Noble, Okla., back up to Topeka Kan., then returning to Tulsa - more than 1,500 miles in total.
The event is more like a series of marathons focused on the quality, durability, and speed (of course) of the vehicles participants build. “I placed 7th in my class, but just finishing is a pretty big deal,” Dial explains. Not only that, but he has completed the event in all seven of his attempts.
Nathan himself is a product of the Pontotoc Technology Center Automotive program, graduating in 2000 and working concurrently at a local Chevrolet dealership to leverage some on-the-job training his last year at PTC.
After graduating, he attended OSU in Okmulgee receiving an Associates Degree in the GM Automotive Program. He then continued on to Dallas and achieved the prestigious GM World Class Certification (the youngest person in Oklahoma at the time to have received this certification).
After 11 years teaching small engines at Latta Schools (and continuing to build his own automotive shop), an Automotive Instructor position opened up at PTC. He jumped at the chance to do what he feels called to do.
When asked about when he decided to be an instructor, he recalls, “Driving up to the school one day in the first month of my classes back in 1998, I knew I wanted to teach at PTC. I saw the opportunity to help students using the skills and abilities God gave me and I thought to myself, ‘this is the perfect job for me in Pontotoc County!’”
From that first thought to his first day as an instructor took about 18 years. Was it worth the wait?
“I get to invest in the lives of our students in such a way that it probably changes the path of their family for generations. I’ve had students who never even thought about going to college receive a $50,000 scholarship through our Hot Rodders program.
"I get to be a part of the hard work they put into their education… I get to see their lives changed forever when they pursue fulfilling careers that happen to pay very well.”
For Dial, the job is all about the opportunity to make a difference. He expects a lot from his students but is focused every day on what he can do to make their future bright.
Dial, with his wife Tracy, run a successful automotive repair business called Double D Automotive just South of Ada. Even with a staff of six to help run the shop, he keeps himself quite busy between school and his business.
When asked about the challenges of teaching and running the business, he says, “You know, working at a dealership, if a mechanic does repairs on the side, he’s competing with the dealership for potential customers. With my job at PTC, there’s no competition, but there are also really big benefits for the students. At my shop, we service ALL types of vehicles - even new models.
"The requirements of running my business mean I’m always up to date on the latest technology. As a result, I’m able to bring that knowledge and experience back to my students.”
The truth is, sometimes making the right decisions about your career path requires you to understand where your industry is headed. In the classroom, PTC students definitely benefit from Mr. Dial’s experience and get to be on the cutting edge of industry trends as they plan the next steps in their education and careers!
Nathan lives in Ada with his wife, Tracy; son Gage; and was blessed to be Cam’s father. Cam was simply adored by all who knew him.
