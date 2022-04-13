A name has been put to the gruesome find of a dead body murdered and left this past weekend in a field along a highway between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood.
First seen by a motorist Sunday afternoon, the deceased victim left at the site has been identified as 53-year-old Michael David Hall from the Oklahoma City metro area.
Officials haven’t announced the cause of Hall’s death, but they are making it clear it’s being investigated as a homicide.
Another bit of news is the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office released information Tuesday afternoon that Hall was last seen by a relative in the Oklahoma City area Saturday afternoon, April 9, which was only one day before this body was found.
Sheriff Jim Mullett said this week the joint investigation being conducted by his office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has concluded Hall was likely killed at another location.
“We believe this was a secondary site,” Mullett said about the spot where the body was found between PV and Wynnewood.
“It appears he was killed somewhere else and dumped at this secondary site. We’re under the impression the crime scene was somewhere else and he was dumped here.”
So far Hall doesn’t appear to have any connections to Garvin County.
“We’ve looked into it closely, and this person has no ties to Garvin County whatsoever – no ties at all, no tickets, no family members here, nothing.
The body was released to the state medical examiner’s office for further investigation as Mullett says his office and OSBI agents are continuing a closer look into the case.
Anyone who has any information about Hall, his movements or saw anything suspicious in the area of Highway 77 and East 1620 road this weekend, they are asked to call the Garvin County Crimestoppers, 1-855-211-STOP or OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.