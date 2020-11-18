ALLEN — Quarterback Chad Milne scored from the 2-yard line with 3:52 to play to help the shorthanded Allen Mustangs turn back Porter 28-21 in the Class A playoff game last Friday.
The Pirates tried to rally but Allen defenders foiled a pair of long passes by Porter quarterback Bo Tramel to preserve the victory.
“We knocked down a couple of Hail Mary attempts in the end zone to end the game,” said Allen assistant coach Zach Sullivan. “It was a great team effort and a great team win.”
Allen was still missing at least nine players who were still under quarantine for COVID-19 concerns.
The Mustangs improved to 6-5 and will travel to No. 7 Gore for a second-round matchup. Gore (7-0) had a first-round bye.
Porter started the scoring off when Tramel got free for an 80-yard touchdown run at the 5:10 mark of the first quarter to put the visitors on top 7-0.
Allen answered when Milne connected with receiver Quinton Walker for a 31-yard touchdown and after Shawn Husband rushed for two points Allen led 8-7 at the 1:47 mark of the opening quarter.
Tramel tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Welch but the kick failed. The Pirates led 13-8 at the 1:44 mark of the second quarter.
It looked like that would be the halftime score, but Husband scored on a 15-yard run with 10 seconds left in the period that put Allen ahead 14-13 at the break.
Tramel struck again for Porter midway through the third period when he found receiver Caden Willard for a 63-yard score. The two-point conversion was good, putting Porter on top 21-14.
Husband scored on a 2-yard TD run at the 3:20 mark of the third quarter but an Allen two-point try failed, leaving the Mustangs trailing 21-20. That set up Allen’s fourth-quarter comeback.
“Defensively we had some breakdowns early, but we were more sound in the second half. We made some big stops down the stretch,” Sullivan said.
Allen got another big game from Husband, who finished the game with 292 yards on 48 carries. Milne added 81 yards on the ground and went 9-of-16 for 86 yards through the air.
Walker ended with three catches for 38 yards to lead the AHS receiving corps
“Our offensive line did a great job up front. We moved the chains and Shawn ran the ball hard all night,” Sullivan said. “Chad managed the game well and Quinton, Quinn (Corum), Tagus (Howard) and Coyt (Bell) all had some timely receptions.”
Caden Howard and Tagus Howard both had 10 tackles apiece to pace the Allen defense. Caden Howard also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery. Quinn Corum and Gage Husband had six stops apiece.
