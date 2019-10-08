Fans of electronic dance music should mark their calendars for the first-ever Daybreak Festival, set for Oct. 25-26 at the Big Creek Events venue in Byars.
Landrunners Presents is producing the event, billed as an immersive experience featuring visual art installations, a variety of vendors and a roster of touring EDM acts, according to www.daybreakfestival.com. General admission ticket prices for the entire festival range from $129 for general admission to $299 for VIP Plus tickets.
All two-day tickets include early entry to the festival on Oct. 24.
One-day general admission tickets for Oct. 25 or Oct. 26 are also available. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
The Ada News recently interviewed venue manager/owner Darren Bond and venue manager Mikael Gravitt about the upcoming festival. Here are questions and answers from the interview, edited for clarity and length.
The Ada News: Tell me about this event, please.
Mikael Gravitt: We are currently in the process of a huge undertaking at Mr. Bond’s property out here, located near Byars, Oklahoma.
Over the past six months, Darren’s team and my team have been exclusively planning an inaugural event that’s going to take place Oct. 24 through the 26 on a selected portion of Darren’s 1,400-acre property that he has that conjoins to the Canadian River. This event’s going to consist of music, art and camping, basically.
We have national acts coming to perform, regional acts coming to perform, a slew of local visual artists as well as local production companies that are going to be helping us curate this inaugural event.
Over the past six months, Darren and his team have basically transformed about 40 acres that joins up to some facilities that he has built over the years, as well as his own personal home.
Darren Bond: On Thursday night, basically, everybody has free run of the whole place. We’re going to have some music and maybe a costume party — some things like that for the people that come early and allow all of our general admission people to partake in the VIP setting as well. That’s Thursday night.
Then Friday and Saturday night are just two nights with our two large headliners every night, and then a host of other artists, obviously, performing from whenever they start in the day up through, essentially, early morning.
The reason the name “Daybreak” was chosen is because obviously, it’s Halloween, so this is kind of a little bit of a play on words. Our music’s going to go to the break of day, and then our theme is a post-apocalyptic zombie attack that’s happened down here on the ranch. …
It’s going to be a big Halloween party/EDM festival, is essentially what’s going to happen.
The Ada News: How did you get the idea for this?
Darren Bond: Basically, we have the building here that we started with — it’s an office building. It’s a barn, but it’s built into an office. And if you get online and go under “Big Creek Events,” you can actually see a virtual tour of it.
What we did was very eclectic, just kind of using old materials and hopefully putting them together in interesting ways.
From that building, we actually started doing weddings. Not because we were a wedding venue, but just because people said, “Man, this is a great place to do a wedding.” And so we’ve had weddings for three or four or five years …
Then we rebuilt another barn out there to enhance the wedding part of it, and it just grew from it.
Everybody involved in this likes music. Electronic dance music is not a genre that I’m really all that familiar with. It’s just kind of the one we chose. First, because we wanted some high energy, and we thought that younger crowd would love the eclectic nature of how we put things together.
It’s a little bit, how do you judge a book? You certainly don’t judge it by its cover. And so if you look at the outside of a lot of our buildings, they have that traditional ranch look with white and green — very nice-looking barns, typical for a ranch. And then you go inside them, and you’re kind of in another world when you go inside them.
So we’re going to use one of our barns for what we call the “safe house” for the VIP people. And again, the “safe house” part is a play on the idea that we’ve having this attack of the zombies, so to speak.
We’re going to have thousands of people here. We don’t know exactly what that count will be, but it’s going to be fun for whoever’s here.
It (the event) fits in good, I think, with that crowd. It actually fits in with any crowd. Because our ultimate goal is to share this space with not only EDM, but hopefully in the long run with the alternative rock crowd, as well as, obviously, red dirt, contemporary country.
We want everybody around here to have an event to come to here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.