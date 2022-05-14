Musgrove retiring from Ada PD

Captain Destry Musgrove is retiring from the Ada Police Department at the end of May with twenty years of service.
Captain Musgrove joined the APD in May of 2002 as a patrolman.
In just a few years he became a Field Training Officer (FTO), and provided his knowledge and love for the job to new recruits.
Musgrove received his advanced CLEET certification in 2008. In 2014, he acquired his certification as a Computer Forensics Examiner. I
n 2016, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant. Two short years later, he was promoted to Captain and brought many ideas and new processes to the department.
We wish Captain Musgrove happiness and success in future endeavors!
