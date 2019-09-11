TISHOMINGO — Murray State College has announced its Athletic Hall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni inductees to be honored during campus Homecoming festivities Nov. 2. Inductees will be recognized and a luncheon in their honor will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the ballroom on Murray’s campus in Tishomingo. Cost of the luncheon event is $25 per person, and the public is invited to attend.
“At Homecoming, we look forward to welcoming graduates and former students back to campus. It’s a wonderful time to honor alumni for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the history of Murray State,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.
Distinguished alumni to be inducted this year are:
• James Booker Sr. of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a colonel in the Marine Corps and executive pastor of the New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church. During his distinguished military career, Booker received many awards including the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, two Legions of Merit medals, two Meritorious Service medals and two National Defense Service medals.
• As owner of the Buck Cattle Co., Jirl Buck of Madill is recognized for contributions to the bucking bull and show cattle industries. He is also identified for his commitment to agriculture education, along with his influence on the state’s junior livestock programs.
• Donald “Ducky” Day of Sulphur has served Oklahoma as a teacher, coach, community leader and faithful volunteer. At Murray, he served as a dorm proctor, Aggielite news reporter and member of the rodeo and football teams. He is recognized as a shining example of giving back that has fostered growth and opportunity for new generations of Oklahoma’s students.
Inductees to the Athletic Hall of Fame for 2019 are:
• Dempsey Keach Ballard III of Shawnee is one of only three players named a First-Team All American from Murray State baseball. He is also identified as one of the best and most important players on Murray’s 2013 national championship team. He is a member of the coaching staff at Oklahoma Baptist University.
• Buck Chatham of Lone Grove will be recognized for his importance as a trainer to nationally ranked basketball teams at Murray State in the 1960s. A member of the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame, he has served as a counselor for OK All-State athletic teams since the 1980s.
• NJCC All-American Nancy Washington Robinson of Atoka will be recognized as a member and leader of MSC’s inaugural intercollegiate women’s basketball team. Robinson helped guide the 1971-72 freshmen team in its first season of five-on-five competition to back-to-back national championship titles.
• Bob Parkhill of Ardmore will be recognized for contributions to the offense and defense of Murray State’s 1960s nationally ranked basketball teams. Parkhill retired after coaching for 30 years. Both Parkhill and Chatham were students of the late coach Gene Robbins.
Tickets must be reserved by Oct. 18. Contact Cheryl Phelps at cphelps@mscok.edu to reserve tickets.
Tickets, at a cost of $25 each, may be paid for at the event by writing a check to the MSC Foundation or mailing it in advance to MSC Foundation, One Murray Campus, Tishomingo, OK 73460. For questions, call Cheryl Phelps at 580-387-7123.
