Murray State College tuition, fees hold strong

TIshomingo -- Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn recently announced that student tuition and fees for the academic year 2022-2023 will not increase.
“This decision goes for all students – residents, off-campus and non-residents,” said Faltyn. “Our faculty and staff are working hard to keep us financially stable so that we can help students focus on getting an education instead of worrying if they can afford the next semester.”
Murray State College is one of nine institutions across the state system of higher education that is not increasing tuition and fees for students this coming academic year.
“Every dollar counts for students working toward their degrees,” said Paula Henley, Murray State College Executive Director of Outreach and Advisement. “This has the ability to make a good impact for the prospective students and for Murray. It’s important to us that we stay attractive to communities and students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.