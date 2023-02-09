Murray State College’s final enrollment report for the spring 2023 semester reflects an increase in both student headcount and credit hours. Student enrollment increased by 1% and credit hours by 5%.
Murray State’s online classes contributed about 56%, with 1,146 students fully online. The concurrent classes in the high schools are also on the rise.
“People are starting to see our new programs and initiatives, helping draw their interest in Murray,” said Becky Henthorn, Murray State College’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. “Our academic and student activity programs, and online support are what students are looking for. Having moved to classes only four days per week peaks their interest too.”
Murray State has garnered some academic accolades this school year; this increases Murray’s presence not only in southern Oklahoma but nationwide. In 2022, Murray’s nursing career mobility program was named #1 in the nation. The Murray online child development program was also named one of the best schools for online higher education in healthcare. These programs are completely online, contributing a lot to the online student numbers. Murray was also named the Best Community College in Southern Oklahoma for 2023.
“These recognitions are because of the focus and efforts that our faculty and staff put on quality student education,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President. “Anytime we can accomplish our goal of bringing more students to our excellent college, then it’s a great day to be an Aggie!”
