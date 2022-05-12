Fourty-nine students at Murray State College were recognized for outstanding academic achievement during an Academic Awards ceremony on May 6, 2022. Attendance at this year’s ceremony was open to the public, including students, their families, and college staff.
Departmental awards were made in the areas of Agriculture, Arts and Humanities, Business, Education and Behavioral Science, English, Mathematics, Nursing, Science, Social Science, and Veterinary Nursing, along with awards for Phi Beta Lambda, Phi Theta Kappa, President’s Scholars Program and Summa Cum Laude graduates. Faculty members from each department were in attendance to present awards and congratulate their students.
“We are proud of all our students who excel academically and enjoy taking this opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments,” Dr. Tim Faltyn, President of Murray State College, said. “This year’s group is especially impressive because they found ways to excellence in the classroom despite the challenges and uncertainty they faced over the past few years.”
Students earning Summa Cum Laude designation graduate with “highest of honors” to recognize their 4.0 GPA status. The 2022 Summa Cum Laude graduates are Ashlynn Arnold, Madill; Cassidy Allen, Davis; Destinee Browning, Sawyer; Lanette Coppedge, Tishomingo; Katyn Denson, Coalgate; Cameron Duncan, Okemah; Holli Lindley, Hartshorne; Amber Rohrig, Lone Grove; Daniel Wood, Mead; Olivia Goode, Ardmore; and Madelynn Lee, Lone Grove.
Murray State College will hold its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in Tishomingo on the lawn of the campus Administration Building. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their seating. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the mscok.edu website and recorded on the MSC YouTube channel.
