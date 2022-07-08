Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn recently announced that two faculty members have received promotions.
Brian Cothran has been promoted to Professor in the Agriculture Department. He has served as an instructor and student adviser for the agriculture program for more than 20 years. Cothran has been honored by faculty member of the year four times, once as employee of the year. He also chaired the President’s Scholar Program for more than 15 years.
“Brian values the personal character development of each member of his class,” said Faltyn. “Modeling and encouraging others to “do the right thing” and to “be a good human” are important to him”
Terri Quinn has been promoted to Assistant Professor in the Science Department. She was an adjunct instructor for seven years before joining Murray State full time in 2018. Before Murray, she taught science and math in K-12 public schools.
“We love our adjunct instructors who, like Terri, enjoy the opportunity to teach specialized courses,” said Faltyn. “The flexibility is what encouraged her to join the Murray family full-time. We are very glad she did.”
Through the application process, each instructor maintained or exceeded the level of teaching effectiveness in the classroom, showed evidence of professional development that contributes to personal growth, and demonstrated a level of meaningful and effective service to Murray State College.
“They should be commended for their achievement in teaching, scholarship and service to Murray,” said Faltyn. “Brian and Terri are always looking for opportunities that will benefit their students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.