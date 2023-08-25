TISHOMINGO — Murray State College Board of Regents has new leadership for the 2023-2024 year.
Chair, Allen Benson, was born and raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Technical Education with a specialty in Electronic Engineering from Oklahoma State University. Benson also attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College and has a certificate in auto mechanics from Southern Tech in Ardmore. He has worked for Michelin North America US-9 for 38 years as a mechanical and electrical instructor for the tire manufacturing facility.
“I’m honored to follow in Regent Brewster’s footsteps as the Chair of the Murray State College Board of Regents. She has been an influential, strong leader for the institution,” Benson said. “Murray State is home for me and there are so many great initiatives taking place. I am grateful for the opportunity to work to continue the momentum and strive for even greater levels of success.”
Vice Chair, Leslie Larsen, is a lifelong resident of southern Oklahoma and a member of the Chickasaw Nation. She is a Murray State alum and the owner of Ruth Young Travel Agency in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Larsen is the former executive director of Ardmore Family Literacy, a non-profit that works with adults in need of a high school equivalent diploma. She has a passion for improved educational opportunities for all ages.
Secretary, Adisha Chapman, lives in Ardmore, Oklahoma. She received her bachelor’s degree in letters from The University of Oklahoma. Chapman is part of a multi-generational ranching family. She has been a GED instructor for the Ardmore Family Literacy program for five years. Chapman and her family own an oil consulting company, Concentric Consultants, LLC.
Murray State Foundation Representative, Dillon Sparks, is a fourth-generation rancher in southern Oklahoma. He is a Murray State Alum, and attended Oklahoma State University for a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s in ruminant nutrition. Sparks manages the Sparks Ranch located in Carter and Murray counties in Oklahoma, and is a volunteer firefighter with the Hennepin Volunteer Fire Department.
“Our board members are first class,” said Regent Suzie Brewster, Murray State College Board of Regents immediate past chair. “They work together to promote the college and students; they each bring something special to the table. The board’s leadership will continue to move forward with Mr. Benson. He provides great knowledge and expertise in the workforce sector that can help propel Murray State to the next level. We are very fortunate to have him.”
The Board of Regents is the governing body of Murray State College. The members are appointed by the Governor and serve a seven-year term.
“Our Regents are true supporters of Murray State,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President. “Their leadership and guidance help pave the way for us to be successful. Murray couldn’t be what it is without them. It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to work with them.”
