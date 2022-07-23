Murray State College Board of Regents has new leadership for the academic year 2022-2023.
The Board of Regents is the governing body of Murray State College. The members are appointed by the Governor and serve a seven-year term.
“Our Regents are true supporters of Murray State,” said Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn. “Their leadership and guidance help pave the way for us to be successful. Murray couldn’t be what it is without them. It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to work with them.”
Chair, Suzie Brewster, is currently serving her first term, with five years in thus far. She was a teacher and counselor for 21 years. Brewster also worked as a consultant/lobbyist in Washington D.C. for more than 10 different groups.
Vice Chair, Allen Benson, is the longest tenured Regent. He is currently serving his fourth term, giving him 21 years of dedication to the Board. Benson worked at Michelin North America U-9 for 38 years as a mechanical and electrical instructor for the US-9 Tire Manufacturing Facility.
Secretary, Leslie Kutz, just began her first term. She is a lifelong resident of southern Oklahoma and a member of the Chickasaw Nation. Kutz previously served as the Executive Director of Ardmore Family Literacy, a non-profit organization that works with adults in need of a high school equivalent diploma.
Foundation Representative, Dillon Sparks, also just began his first term. He is a fourth generation rancher in southern Oklahoma, and manages the Sparks Ranch located in Carter and Murray counties. Sparks is a former Murray State Aggie.
